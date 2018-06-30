10 Best rivalries in WWE of this decade

Undertaker and Triple H have had some great matches over the years

Every rivalry needs to have a hero, a villain and a good story. Since the inception of pro wrestling, we have seen some iconic rivalries from Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

Shawn Michales would not become as popular if it wasn't for the Montreal Screwjob and in the same way, Steve Austin would not become 'Stone Cold' if he didn't deliver a stunner on Vince McMahon.

A good rivalry gives us a story to care about and characters to sink in. We have seen some well-written rivalries in this decade which will be remembered for a long time. These rivalries have played a huge part in the career of the wrestlers to make an impact as a legit Superstar.

#10 The Usos Vs New Day

Two of the greatest tag team of the modern era

This might be an odd choice here but these two teams have shown us that tag team wrestling in WWE is not dead. These teams have made their names as one of the greatest tag team of all time in WWE.

Now, their rivalry started way before we acknowledged it. These two actually started their feud in 2015 when they competed for the tag team championship at WrestleMania in a fatal four-way match where Jay Uso got injured with the hands of the New Day. After that, they had in a TLC match including the Lucha Dragons.

Things really got bad between them when the New Day came to SmackDown Live as the result of Superstar Shakeup in 2017 and they had a series of amazing matches. In fact, they made pre-show relevant.

Their Hell in a Cell match is one of the best tag team matches in WWE history. The storytelling of this feud was simple, both the teams wanted to be the best tag team of the modern era and that desire made all five superstars look great.