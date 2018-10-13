10 Best Shawn Michaels Matches of The 2000s

Best comeback ever!

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest in-ring performer in the history of not just the WWE, but professional wrestling as a whole.

He has wrestled countless match of the year calibre performances and never failed to disappoint. It has been often said that Shawn Michaels is one of those wrestlers who could carry a broomstick to a great match, and that is probably true.

While Shawn had amazing run in the 90s, it was actually his 2002 - 2010 comeback that gave us the majority of the best matches of his career.

Shawn Michaels is now stepping out of retirement for the second time, and why not celebrate what will be another triumphant return by looking over the top 10 best Shawn Michaels matches of the 2000s?

Honorable Mentions: Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin - RAW 2005, Shawn Michaels vs. Rey Mysterio - Smackdown 2005, Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho - RAW 2003, Great American Bash & Unforgiven 2008, Shawn Michaels vs. Edge - RAW 2005 & 2007, Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H - RAW 2003 & Bad Blood 2004, Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit - RAW 2004, Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H vs. Chris Benoit - Backlash 2004, Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena - WrestleMania 23, Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon - WrestleMania 22

#10 Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan - SummerSlam 2005

Icon vs. Icon

This is now a pretty infamous match. It was a dream match that, while still a good watch, was still ruined by both men as it could have been so much more.

The story goes that WWE wanted to do at least two, maybe three matches between them. The second match was already planned for a few months later, a steel Cage match. The plan was for Hulk Hogan to go over at SummerSlam (which he did) and Shawn Michaels to win the cage.

And the day of the event, Hogan claimed to have upcoming minor surgeries that would keep him out of the ring for at least a year and thus scrap the matches.

Shawn Michaels in turn, now angry over not getting his win in a rematch, decided to hilariously oversell everything Hogan did to him in the match. While it was very funny to see, it still could have been so much better of both had just stuck to the original plan. However, it is still a good and fun match to see.

It wasn't until early 2018 that Shawn Michaels finally commented on his overselling in the match, claiming that he feels he didn't actually oversell anything, and that WWE asked him to be the heel Shawn Michaels of the 90's and ''that is how the heel 90's Shawn Michaels sold''. he also said no matter how anyone feels about Hogan today, it was an absolute honour to be in the ring with him.

