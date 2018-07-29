10 best wrestling finishers in the world right now

Alex Podgorski FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.58K // 29 Jul 2018, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Some finishing moves become just as legendary as the wrestlers that use them...

For a wrestler to be convincing as an athlete and as a competitor, he must have a good finishing move. The finisher is critical because it signals the end of a match and victory for the person using it.

Just like in fighting video games, a wrestler’s finisher needs to not only be easily associated with that wrestler, but it must also look good enough and be presented in such a way that even the most skeptical of viewers can believe that such a move can end a match decisively.

For some strange reason, this basic wrestling lesson seems lost on many people in WWE. Instead of giving their wrestlers a unique finisher that helps them distinguish one from another, a lot of wrestlers use simple moves that don’t really look powerful or elicit a reaction from the audience.

For example, since returning, Bobby Lashley won many matches with a Vertical Suplex, a basic move that almost any power-based wrestler uses on a regular basis. But back when he was a rookie, he used Ron ‘Faarooq’ Simmon’s Dominator, which was an awesome and devastating finisher that made him look like a powerhouse. Why the sudden downgrade in finisher?

Without a good finisher, a wrestler cannot hope to stand out in a crowd or get the audience behind them. Only a select few WWE superstars have had success in getting fans to recognize them and their finishers. Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, and a select few other top superstars have easily-recognizable finishers.

But what about those many wrestlers lost in the midcard? It takes longer for you to remember what their finishers are, right? Try and think of the finishing moves of the following wrestlers: Elias, Chad Gable, Heath Slater, Noam Dar, Alicia Fox, Ruby Riott, Karl Anderson, Shelton Benjamin, Xavier Woods, or Peyton Royce?

If it took you longer than five seconds to remember their finishers, then clearly they aren’t memorable enough compared to those of other wrestlers.

On the other side of the spectrum, you have those great finishers, the ones you’ll always remember as belonging to your favorite stars. These are not only the most easily-recognizable finishers in wrestling today, but also the most successful in terms of bringing wins to their users, and also some of the most fun to watch.

These are the ten best wrestling finishers in the world right now.

10. Ember Moon - Eclipse

Ember Moon has one of the craziest finishers in WWE...

Some wrestling moves do not require any story behind them or any special psychology to make sense in execution. There are some moves that are simply so dazzling and aesthetically-pleasing that you cannot help but cheer when you see them. Ember Moon’s Eclipse is one such a move.

Whenever Ember Moon climbs the top rope and then performs her leaping Stunner, crowds everywhere erupt in response. Although it’s not very practical in terms of wrestling psychology – it requires a lot of setup and perfect timing.

This move is perfect for those fans that simply love seeing wrestlers perform crazy feats of athleticism and gravity-defying acrobatics, wrestling psychology be damned. Let’s just hope Ember Moon doesn’t get hurt doing the move, as there is an incredible risk in hitting this move on a regular basis, particularly for Ember Moon herself.

1 / 10 NEXT