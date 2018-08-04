10 Best WWE Brock Lesnar Matches From 2012 - 2018

Has had some crackers this time around

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar looks to be on his way out of WWE, for the second time, at the end of August, following SummerSlam.

Ever since he returned to WWE in 2012, Brock has given some highly excellent matches, some of the absolute best of the year and maybe even ever to the eyes of some. Brock returned to face a variety of stars including former foes like John Cena, Big Show, The Undertaker and Goldberg, as well as having dream matches with the like of Triple H, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

While Brock still has at least one more match to go before he finishes up with WWE, I have decided to not wait until it happens to make this list as his last match is scheduled to be with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Now I'm sure there will be some effort put in, but the last time Brock had the last match in WWE back in 2004, he was very lazy in his performance, and the last two times he fought Roman Reigns, we were given some very poor offerings, so I'm not expecting much from their SummerSlam encounter.

#10 Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg - Survivor Series 2016

Most shocking match ever?

Alright so this match was legitimately 86 seconds long, so it sounds like a match that shouldn't belong anywhere near a list like this. However, it is the fact t was that length is what makes it such a great watch.

Four years before this match and in the two since it, Brock Lesnar has been untouchable, winning the majority of his matches over the last two years in less than 10 minutes. So heading into this one, everyone was expecting about the same, followed by a Lesnar victory to even the score, as the only other match between the two had been won by Goldberg back at WrestleMania 20 in 2004.

Instead, what we got was a major shock. Brock started off the match quickly throwing Goldberg into the corner and taunting him Goldberg pushed him, Lesnar surprised, got up to a Spear, then a stunned Brock went down quickly to a second Spear and a Jackhammer Slam for the win. No one saw it coming, and it was fantastic!

