10 Best WWE Extreme Rules PPV Matches

David Cullen
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    13 Jul 2018, 19:08 IST

E
Things are about to get Extreme!

WWE Extreme Rules has always been a pretty exciting event. It is the one WWE event all year almost all if not all matches on the card have no rules.

We have been treated to the likes of a Steel Cage, Ladder matches and Last Man Standing matches, and more, all in a single night!

Extreme Rules has also provided us with some of the best matches of the entire year, and by the look of this Sunday's 2018 Extreme Rules card, we may be in for some more. So with Extreme Rules this Sunday, here I will take a look at what I feel are the top 10 best Extreme Rules matches in WWE history.

Honorable Mentions: Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio - 2009, CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio - 2010, Edge vs. Chris Jericho - 2010, John Cena vs. The Miz vs John Morrison - 2011, Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H - 2013, and Roman Reigns vs. Big Show - 2015

#10 Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk - Extreme Rules 2012

<p>
Epic feud ends with an epic battle

This was set to be the final match of the feud between them. Chris Jericho and then WWE Champion CM Punk had been feuding since January, and had a hard fought battle at WrestleMania 28, the month prior to this event. Here, they looked to up their game, and they sure did.

A 'Chicago Street Fight', Punk and Jericho brought everything but the kitchen sink. So much pounding from both men with a kendo stick that the crowd broke into several 'ECW' chants. Jericho gave an awesome heel moment as he poured a beverage on the straight edge Punk. We had some nice exchanges and finishing move reversals at a pretty fast pace.

Some more exchanges, brawling, weapon use and a broken announcers table later, and Punk would finish it off with a GTS for the win.

