10 Best WWE Kurt Angle Matches

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 458 // 05 Nov 2018, 11:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The best of all time?

Kurt Angle is easily one of the greatest performers in the history of professional wrestling. After winning an Olympic Gold Medal in the 1996 summer games for freestyle wrestling, Kurt would eventually make his way to WWE when he signed in 1998 and made his television debut on pay-per-view at Survivor Series 1999.

Kurt would go on to become a six-time World Champion, as well as an Intercontinental, European, United States, Hardcore and Tag Team Champion, as well as winning the 2000 King of The Ring. He would have a controversial exit from WWE in 2006 and joined TNA Impact Wrestling where he had an almost equally amazing career, wrestling some of the best matches in company history and winning every available Championship on multiple occasions.

With such a successful career, Kurt has had some of the best wrestling matches in history along the way, and here we will look at the top 10 best matches that our Olympic hero has had in WWE.

Honorable Mentions:

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho - WrestleMania 2000, Kurt Angle vs. The Rock - No Mercy 2000/No Way Out 2001, Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit - WrestleMania X-7/RAW 2001/Unforgiven 2002, Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin - SummerSlam 2001, Kurt Angle vs. Triple H - No Way Out 2002, Kurt Angle vs Edge - Backlash/Judgement Day 2002, Kurt Angle & Chris Benoit vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio - SmackDown 2002, Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show - Vengeance 2003, Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2003, Kurt Angle vs. John Cena - No Mercy 2003, Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero - WrestleMania XX, Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels - Vengeance 2005, Kurt Angle vs.The Undertaker - SmackDown 2006 & Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon - WrestleMania 34.

#10 Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker - SmackDown September 4, 2003

A personal favorite match for both men

Taking place on the September fourth episode of SmackDown in 2003, The Undertaker challenged Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship, and it was one hell of a showdown.

This was the best match SmackDown had by this point in 2003 and one of the best matches of the entire year. The Undertaker himself later went onto calling it one of his all-time favorite matches and called Kurt one of the greatest wrestlers he had ever been in the ring with.

The match saw several finishing moves, reversals, fast-paced action, both men pull out everything they have to try and beat each other. The last five minutes or so are epic, with Angle desperately trying to make The Undertaker tap out to the Ankle Lock, and The Undertaker trying his best to survive, and take Angle down. The final moment saw Taker setting up Kurt for another Last Ride before Brock Lesnar ruined the ending by attacking both men.

This was easily the best match The Undertaker had in 2003 and the last and one of the best matches of his American Badass persona.

1 / 10 NEXT