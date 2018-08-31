Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 best WWE matches of August 2018

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.58K   //    31 Aug 2018, 04:21 IST

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe SummerSlam 2018
One of the main roster's best matches of 2018.

The month of August has come and gone for the WWE. Always one of the company's bigger months on the calendar, thanks to SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, fans expected the ring product to deliver, although unfortunately, SummerSlam itself only had one true standout match, but what a match it was!

With SmackDown firing on all cylinders, NXT delivering its characteristic excellence, and the Mae Young Classic about to begin, fans can expect a strong September (a month which is usually one of WWE's weakest), but that month in many ways was built on the foundation of an August which delivered. Here are the 10 matches that delivered the most.

#10 Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson (NXT, August 22nd)

While this match wasn't as strong as their bout at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in June, it nevertheless stood out in one of NXT's most infamous spots - the post TakeOver lull. Not only did this match make the August 22nd episode of NXT worth watching by itself, it positioned Pete Dunne strongly for what's sure to be a big fall for him. He'll be the lead player in the UK brand's launch, and he's certain to be a part of NXT's War Games match in November.

Zack Gibson, for his part, put up a strong fight that won't see him suffering too poorly going forward. He's going to be one of the leading heels on the NXT UK brand, and while he came up short this time, he's still going to be an important figure in the main event scene across the pond.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 New Day The Bar AJ Styles Samoa Joe WWE Best and Worst WWE Points To Note WWE Results
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
