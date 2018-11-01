10 best WWE matches of October 2018

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.22K // 01 Nov 2018, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The real main event of October.

October was a month where the women shined. Many of the ten best matches of the month involved them, which is appropriate since the Mae Young Classic was ongoing and Evolution outperformed its mediocre card by all accounts.

October was also a month where we saw an all-time great heel turn on Monday Night Raw, one of the best WWE title matches of the past year on SmackDown Live, and NXT living up to its usual brilliance, despite TakeOver: War Games II being far away from most of the televised programming on the yellow brand. There was certainly a lot to like this month and it was sometimes tough to pick the ten best matches of the month, but it needed to be done.

Let's now take a look at the ten best matches of October.

#10 Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami

As usual, Mustafa Ali rose to the occasion in the main event on 205 Live. His rivalry with Hideo Itami stretched back into the summer, where Itami put him on the shelf with a concussion after repeated corner dropkicks.

This match took place under falls count anywhere rules. It was an appropriate stipulation for the occasion. Though the action, unfortunately, didn't go backstage (that's all too rare these days), it spilled all over the ringside area. Weapons came out and nasty bumps were taken by both competitors as they tried to score the decisive victory in their feud.

The match ended with Mustafa Ali hitting a 450 splash on Hideo Itami through a table outside the ring. It was one of the more memorable bumps seen in recent months and made the usually quiet 205 Live crowd come unglued. Seeing the velocity of the table shattering was also a nice touch here.

1 / 10 NEXT