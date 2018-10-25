10 Best WWE Matches of The Shield

Brothers til the end

It was with a heavy heart that on the October 22 edition of WWE RAW in 2018 that the then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that his returning Leukemia has forced him to relinquish the Universal title and take time away from WWE to be with his family while he once again returns to fight the horrible disease.

After an emotional speech that very quickly turned boos into loud echoing chants of ''Thank You Roman'', his Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins joined him on stage for a heart-wrenching embrace. As Reigns prepares for the biggest fight in his life, I think we should honor him by taking a look over the top 10 best matches of The Shield.

#10 The Shield, Jack Swagger & Cesaro vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio & The Usos

History-making match

This was a history-making match, and a match that showed us how dominant Roman Reigns was going to be in WWE. The record that Roman obtained this night, which still stands today, was for eliminating all 5 men on the opposite team, all by himself.

It was a very good match as expected. They were all fantastic performers and The Shield and the Rhodes brothers had been feuding for just about a month, delivering a show-stealing performance every single time.

We had some surprising moments, such as Cody eliminating Dean Ambrose after just 3 minutes, high flying action from Rey Mysterio and The Usos, incredible strength shown by both Regins and Cesaro, and a lot of fast-paced action from everyone involved.

Reigns was the sole survivor of his team and eliminated all 5 of his opponents with great force throughout the match, with the Big Dog last pinning Rey Mysterio to take home the win.

