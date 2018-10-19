10 Best WWE Rey Mysterio Matches

So many classics

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio made his full-time return to WWE following a four-year absence, on the historic 1000 episode of WWE SmackDown this past Tuesday.

Before, during and after his original run in WWE, Rey was regularly wrestling the best match of the night. Rey has wrestled countless outstanding matches and has often won awards throughout wrestling media for Wrestler of The Year and Match of The Year, and is very deserving to have done so.

As we prepare to watch Rey have many more great matches in WWE for the foreseeable future, let's take a look at the best of Rey Mysterio in WWE with his top ten best matches for the company.

#10 Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. Kurt Angle - WrestleMania 22

Dreams do come true

To be honest, Rey Mysterio has had more than a dozen one-on-one matches in WWE that were far superior to this Triple Threat, but it still takes a place here over those because of the emotion in it and what it involved.

As much as Rey deserved to be a Heavyweight Champion in WWE, this one (of his three) will always be tainted by the real-life death of his best friend, Eddie Guerrero. Never the less, the trio still put on a good show. The rapid Chicago crowd that night knew Rey's win was coming, and that predictability along with it being a tainted win over Eddie, and how great of a World Champion Kurt Angle had been, the majority of fans that night seemed to want nothing more than to see Kurt retain.

While the audience may have been on Kurt Angle's side, Rey still took in a good response for his three count over Randy Orton. The match itself, although it could have been better, was still pretty good. The time for the match was allocated to just 9 minutes, so they had to squeeze everything they had in mind for it in that small amount of time, but I think they succeeded for the most part.

We had some great three-way moves, including an awesome double German suplex from Kurt, each man got his time to show how good he could be o the great stage and although Rey's overall run as World Champion in 2006 was pretty bad, on this night he was allowed to come off as legitimate.

