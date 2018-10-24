10 Best WWE Roman Reigns matches

The Big Dog runs this yard!

It was with a heavy heart that on the October 22 edition of WWE RAW in 2018 that the then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that his returning Leukemia has forced him to relinquish the Universal title and take time away from WWE to be with his family while he once again returns to fight the horrible disease.

After an emotional speech that very quickly turned boo's into loud echoing chants of ''Thank You Roman'', his Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins joined him on stage for a heart wrenching embrace. As Roman prepares for the biggest fight in his life, I think we should honor him by taking a look over the most memorable matches of his solo career.

While Roman, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have had many excellent tag team matches, I have decided not to include those here as that is another list for another time, and Roman is a highly underrated solo performer who has wrestled some damn fine matches without the help of his Shield brothers, and here are the top 10.

#10 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2018

Short but sweet

There wasn't a whole lot to this match. It was what has become a typical Brock Lesnar one-on-one match, which is a very short pay-per-view main event. That said, for the 6 minutes they fought, it was actually pretty entertaining.

A very fast start as Reigns unloaded on Lesnar with three Superman Punches and the three Spears in a row before Brock reversed a fourth with a headlock and spinebuster. As Mr. Money in The Bank Braun Strowman wandered ringside, Reigns went for a running attack on Lesnar, but Lesnar moved and Reigns ended up hitting a suicide dive on Strowman.

Lesnar then focused his attention on Strowman, beating him up outside the ring. When Brock climbed back in the ring, he was finally met with that fourth Spear from Roman and the three count, ending Brock's year and a half Universal Championship reign.

It wasn't a wrestling masterpiece, but it was a fun 6 minutes.

