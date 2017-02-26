10 best WWE Superstars under the age of thirty

As of 2017, these are WWE's top 10 Superstars under the age of 30. WWE's future is brighter than ever.

Bayley is one of many top talents under the age of thirty

They say that age doesn't really matter in the world of professional wrestling, and for the most part, that's a correct statement. A Superstar could be starting their career or entering the final stretch, but either way, it doesn't matter so long as they remember the fundamentals that got them to the point they're at.

With that being said, WWE as a company always seems to be looking towards the future which makes sense, given how much quality they have on the roster when it comes to youth.

Obviously, wrestlers can easily make it into their 40s these days and still be at the top of their game, and if you need any proof of that then look no further than Chris Jericho. However, it doesn't hurt to feature talent a decade or so younger every so often.

So step right up, under-thirties - because your time to shine is here. A number of the names on this list have already ascended to the dizzying heights of the industry, which makes it even more exciting when you consider how many more years they have could have left in the business.

Come hell or high water, these guys and girls will continue to thrive atop the WWE ladder if they're given the chance to shine.

With that being said, here are the ten best WWE stars under the age of thirty. A special mention goes to the teenager Tyler Bate who hasn't technically signed with the company yet.

#1 Noam Dar - 23

The Scottish Supernova is on fire

Whether you enjoy the way in which he pronounces Alicia Fox or not, you can't deny how talented Noam Dar is. The Scottish Supernova is already one of the most well-rounded athletes in the Cruiserweight division, which is absolutely mad when you consider how young he is.

With so many years left in the business, who knows how high this guy could rise up the card.

There's an obvious issue when it comes to whether or not people like Dar will remain inside of the purple ropes for the entirety of his WWE run, but that's a different story for a different time.

The important thing for Noam is that he's managed to establish a strong character for himself within such a short space of time, which is more than most people thought he'd accomplish.

From the men over to the women.