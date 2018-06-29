10 Biggest booking mistakes by the WWE this decade

Questionable, to say the least

WWE is all about Sports Entertainment. To grow in a business, you have to take risks and sometimes, they don't pay off. A lot of risks taken by the WWE have been in the form of booking decisions. Making Jinder Mahal the champion, burying Cesaro publicly and booking Wyatt to lose again and again are some of the head-scratching ones.

Vince McMahon has been known for making questionable decisions that sometimes don't go down very well with the WWE Universe. In recent years, the chairman and his creative team have made few blunders along the way. A lot of these booking decisions can only be explained when we establish the mindset that Vince McMahon is set in his ways. Only that has the potential to explain why Vince continues to push Roman Reigns even when some other Superstars are much more popular with the WWE Universe.

A few of the decisions are depressing when we look at the logical reasons behind them. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble in 2017 because he was popular with the casual fan-base and John Cena buried the Nexus as he sold tons of merchandise.

While WWE can be excused for making some of these decisions, some mistakes are just too big to be rectified. Even when they can earn tons of money.

Today we look back at the worst booking decisions of recent times which has left the WWE still feeling the repercussions.

# 10 Seth Rollins’ Championship Reign

Why was he portrayed as weak?

It’s surprising how WWE couldn’t capitalize properly on the greatest Money in The Bank cash-in. Seth Rollins captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 but his championship reign was severely underwhelming. His first title defence came against Randy Orton in a steel cage in which the RKO was banned. Another example of irrational gimmick matches?

Rollins couldn’t retain the title cleanly even after that. He constantly used the help of external sources, namely Joey Mercury and Jamie Nobel, to retain the Championship. He defeated John Cena at SummerSlam for the WWE and United States Championship just because of Jon Stewart's interference.

He disqualified himself against Ambrose at Money in The Bank, The Undertaker interfered in his match against Brock Lesnar and Kane interfered in his title defence match at Payback. His only clean PPV win came against the Demon Kane at Hell in a Cell following which he had to relinquish the title due to injury.

He was constantly belittled by his opponents and his dirty finishes further undermined his title reign. It was perhaps a blessing in disguise when he injured his knee forcing him to forfeit the title thus ending his feeble reign as champ.