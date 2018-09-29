Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Biggest Predictions For WWE In 2019

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    29 Sep 2018, 14:30 IST

T
Time to change the industry for good

For almost four decades, WWE has been the most successful professional wrestling promotion in the entire wrestling industry. The company continues to indulge the fans in fantastic feuds through brilliant storytelling and promising in-ring drama.

While Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have done satisfactorily in their attempt to advance narratives, 2019 promises to be a more groundbreaking year for the company.

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, the expectations and the intrigue among the fans would be on a whole new level.

Considering how things have transpired in 2018, a lot of new NXT sensations have been lost in the battlefield and are struggling to make a name for themselves.

Since more focus is coerced upon Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship, 2019 could be a more fulfilling year for NXT call-ups.

Here are the 10 biggest predictions for WWE in 2019

#1 Stephanie McMahon brings Cris Cyborg to decimate Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

This n
This needs to happen

There's no denying that WWE doesn't possess any talent that can realistically go head-to-head with the Baddest Woman on The Planet, Ronda Rousey.

Her biggest rival in the company, as of now is Stephanie McMahon. The Commissioner of Monday Night Raw has done everything in her power to coerce the Rowdy One to sell out to the Authority and join her.

However, the Raw Women's Champion has continued to destroy the Authority by constantly disarming Stephanie McMahon whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Since the rivalry is already established, the Authority definitely needs a superstar that could not only go head-to-head with Ronda Rousey but also dismantle her to take away the title she holds.

Enter Cris Cyborg. While many are predicting Charlotte Flair to dethrone the Rowdy One, recent speculations are suggesting that it would be Cris Cyborg that would be presented with a lucrative opportunity to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.


1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Undisputed Era Roman Reigns AJ Styles
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Ways Kevin Owens Could Return To WWE And Save...
RELATED STORY
5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Dream Matches That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
WWE Fantasy Match : Aj Styles vs Kenny Omega
RELATED STORY
Dream Match for each current NXT Champ on the Main Roster
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Would Book SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August
RELATED STORY
5 Booking decisions which could boost RAW Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 dream NXT vs WWE main roster matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us