10 Biggest Predictions For WWE In 2019

Time to change the industry for good

For almost four decades, WWE has been the most successful professional wrestling promotion in the entire wrestling industry. The company continues to indulge the fans in fantastic feuds through brilliant storytelling and promising in-ring drama.

While Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have done satisfactorily in their attempt to advance narratives, 2019 promises to be a more groundbreaking year for the company.

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35 just around the corner, the expectations and the intrigue among the fans would be on a whole new level.

Considering how things have transpired in 2018, a lot of new NXT sensations have been lost in the battlefield and are struggling to make a name for themselves.

Since more focus is coerced upon Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship, 2019 could be a more fulfilling year for NXT call-ups.

Here are the 10 biggest predictions for WWE in 2019

#1 Stephanie McMahon brings Cris Cyborg to decimate Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

This needs to happen

There's no denying that WWE doesn't possess any talent that can realistically go head-to-head with the Baddest Woman on The Planet, Ronda Rousey.

Her biggest rival in the company, as of now is Stephanie McMahon. The Commissioner of Monday Night Raw has done everything in her power to coerce the Rowdy One to sell out to the Authority and join her.

However, the Raw Women's Champion has continued to destroy the Authority by constantly disarming Stephanie McMahon whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Since the rivalry is already established, the Authority definitely needs a superstar that could not only go head-to-head with Ronda Rousey but also dismantle her to take away the title she holds.

Enter Cris Cyborg. While many are predicting Charlotte Flair to dethrone the Rowdy One, recent speculations are suggesting that it would be Cris Cyborg that would be presented with a lucrative opportunity to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

