10 Bold Decisions That Can Save RAW And SmackDown Live

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.19K // 08 Oct 2018, 10:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time to heat things up

After delivering a pretty mediocre event in Australia with Super Show-Down, WWE will finally move ahead with more focus on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

The company will be back with two monumental episodes, with the blue brand celebrating an incredible 1000 episodes this Tuesday night on the USA Network.

If you compare both brands on the basis of storytelling, you will certainly realize that the blue brand has an upper edge over the flagship show due to its 2-hour format.

With Monday Night Raw continuing to push the Roman Reigns agenda, many significant superstars have been lost in the shuffle, leaving the show less engaging and entertaining.

Viewership and ratings are at an all-time low and if the company genuinely wants to get things correct now, then they need to revive their creative juices and bring a more engaging product this week.

Judging by the anticipation that surrounds professional wrestling this week, these creative decisions can bring some edge to the WWE and make it a more worldwide buzz.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the bold decisions that can save Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

#1 Announce an 8-Woman Tournament to decide the No 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship with Ember Moon winning eventually

This needs to happen

Ronda Rousey's meteoric rise in the professional wrestling industry has been beyond commendable. The Rowdy One is continuing to improvise his technical ability and has been a force to reckon with on Monday Night Raw.

However, the Raw Women's Champion has no substantial feud which can entice the audience to watch WWE's First All-Women Pay-Per-View, Evolution.

Considering that much focus will be on the PPV now, announcing an 8-women tournament to decide the No 1 contender could be an ideal way to move forward.

This decision will certainly provide the female performers with some legitimate TV time and will also invoke anticipation among the fans for the event.

Since Nikki Bella's rumored heel turn on Ronda Rousey is receiving tremendous backlash from the fans, providing someone like Ember Moon or Bayley a chance could be exceptional for their career.

At this stage, Ronda Rousey needs an opponent that can bring the best out in her and providing Ember Moon with an opportunity of such stature could be beneficial for both performers in the longer run.

1 / 10 NEXT