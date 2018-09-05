10 bold potential outcomes of the Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre feud

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

The Shield made a few enemies on Raw

Well, it looks like being one of the most explosive rivalries in recent WWE history. Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman is the never-ending rivalry that seems to only take new twists and turns the further we meander down the road, but when the Money In The Bank contract and the Universal Championship were added, it got a whole lot bigger!

With The Monster Among Men poised to cash in his contract and take Roman Reigns' title off him the night after a monumental win over Brock Lesnar, one of WWE's most popular factions of all time made a monstrous comeback to halt the biggest monster of all, and thus Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's rivalry with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre - going all the way back to Rollins and Ziggler's Intercontinental Championship rivalry of recent months - was intertwined, making the potential implications huge.

Now the six men of the red brand hold all of the men's titles between them - with Reigns holding the Universal Championship, Rollins the Intercontinental Championship, and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre acquiring their own gold when they defeated the B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Championships last night. Braun Strowman, of course, has cashed in his Money In The Bank suitcase, but the six men involved hold all the gold as this rivalry looks to erupt.

So, what happens next? Well, with a six-man Tag Team Match planned for the Super Show-Down between the two volatile trios, and a Universal Championship Match between Strowman and Roman at Hell In A Cell, this one isn't over by a long shot - and with so many titles involved, you'd have to think at least one might change hands over the course of the next month.

How will this one unfold? I have the three bold outcomes that would definitely spice up the red brand...

#10 The Shield implodes and they all brawl for the Universal Championship

All three men are capable of holding the top title

Okay, so this one is reliant on Roman Reigns escaping from Hell In A Cell with his WWE Championship, but good things never last and, while it's nice to see The Shield back together as a formidable team...

Well, I kind of miss seeing them all fighting amongst themselves. Remember that night that all three Hounds of Justice held the WWE Championship on the same night?

Well, that's how it should be! All three men are capable of being the top guy in WWE, and all three should WANT to be the top guy in WWE. The logical choice would see The Shield implode, brawl amongst themselves, and we gear towards a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship

