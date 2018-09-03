10 breakout stars from ALL IN who would succeed in WWE

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.44K // 03 Sep 2018, 02:22 IST

ALL IN made more than one star, it made at least ten!

ALL IN was a huge success for Cody Rhodes, Nick and Matt Jackson, who set out to prove that independent wrestling could sell-out a 10,000 seater arena. That is, of course, exactly what they did! Plus they put on a great show spotlighting some of the best independent wrestlers around.

However, the show also something, that in my opinion, is fairly incredible. It gave lesser-known wrestlers a spotlight to truly breakout on the independent wrestling scene with a whole host of unknown wrestlers taking part in the event and getting a moment to shine.

So, we take a look at the top ten breakout stars from ALL IN who have proven that they are good enough to succeed on any professional wrestling stage, even in the world's biggest promotion, the WWE.

#10 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is now NWA Champion

I know it's an odd thing to do to include Cody Rhodes on a list of breakout stars given the length of his WWE career. However, throughout his time in professional wrestling's biggest company he was never really treated like a main event talent, no matter how good his many gimmicks were.

At ALL IN Cody Rhodes not only triumphed in his match against Nick Aldis, but in winning the NWA title, a belt his father Dusty Rhodes once held, Rhodes has walked in his father's footsteps and proven his worth.

Plus, with ALL IN being Cody's brainchild and it going ahead thanks to his hard work, Cody has proven that, also like his father, he has a head for the industry and the business and could go on to do great things for professional wrestling, even when he's hung up his boots and called time on his in-ring career.

Basically, Cody Rhodes is never not going to be an important name in wrestling from this point forward, and I'm sure that'd be the case if he ever returned to the WWE

