10 Championships in WWE you may not know existed

For many WWE Superstars and wrestlers alike, being crowned champion is the greatest accomplishment in their career. Winning a title not only establishes a wrestler as a top star, but it also leads to their names being etched in the record books where they'll always be a part of history.

As the year progresses, new champions come and go, while some are remembered more than others. While capturing the gold can skyrocket a wrestlers' career to the top, a forgettable reign can diminish the credibility of the title and the person possessing it.

Over the years, a lot of championships in WWE have been retired or unified to form new ones, with most of them ending up in obscurity. Here are 10 championships you may or may not know existed in WWE.

#10 WWE Canadian Championship

Dino Bravo, the first and only Canadian Champion

You've heard of the United States Championship, but have you ever heard of the Canadian Championship? If you answered no, we don't blame you. But, if you said yes, then you're probably a fossil. There's a reason why this championship faded into obscurity.

In 1985, Vince McMahon acquired International Wrestling, a wrestling promotion that was based in Montreal, Canada. As a result, Dino Bravo, who was the Canadian International Heavyweight Champion, returned to WWE and the company named him their Canadian Champion.

He defended the title in various cities before it was abandoned without an official explanation in January 1986. This makes Dino Bravo the inaugural and sole WWE Canadian Champion in history.

#9 WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship

The Junior Heavyweight Championship was created for the light heavyweight or cruiserweight division in the '60s and it had a notable history that spanned almost two decades.

It disappeared in 1972 after the reigning champion went into retirement and six years later the championship was once again in circulation. The title was held by notable competitors such as Tiger Mask, Tatsumi Fujinami, and The Dynamite Kid.

In the 1980s, the title was defended mostly in Japan as part of WWE's relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. After their relationship dissolved in 1985, the Junior Heavyweight Championship was abandoned.