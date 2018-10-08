10 Classiest WWE Superstars Of All Time

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.32K // 08 Oct 2018, 21:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An image you never thought you'd see!

WWE superstars through the years have had notoriety for being heavy pranksters and sometimes a lot meaner than they should be. There have been cases of crazy stories on the road and all kinds of ribs pulled off to one another.

This was undoubtedly more prevalent back in the day than it is today, but even so, to survive in the WWE locker room, you needed to have thick skin. Ask the Attitude Era locker room superstars and they'll tell you just how much of a dog-eat-dog mentality there seemed to be.

There have been notorious stories about The Kliq running things backstage and even being unpleasant (and that's a vast understatement) to a lot of superstars, driving them out of the company.

However, with all of the negativity and animosity backstage, there have also been several superstars who have defined class out of the ring. There are veterans and other superstars who are well-known to be locker room leaders and the kinds of who take charge and conduct themselves in a certain way.

Being a WWE superstar is a high-profile role and they not only represent themselves but the company as well when they're outside. Whether they play nasty villains or anti-heroes or even good guys on-screen, they make sure that they always conduct themselves a certain manner, never getting into any controversy.

It's important to note that this list has no particular order whatsoever. We reveal who we believe are the ten classiest superstars in the history of the company.

#10 The Rock

Today, The Rock is one of the biggest Hollywood megastars. He's among the top two or three highest-paid actors int he world, which is no easy feat.

This is thanks in part to his hard work, intelligence and immense determination (along with an incredible team). But even back in his WWE days, The Rock was never known to get into any issues backstage or any politics. Randy Savage and many other WWE legends endorsed him as a true locker room leader.

He exemplified class then and he certainly does now.

1 / 10 NEXT