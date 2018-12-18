×
10 Controversial things the McMahon family must do to improve Raw and Smackdown Live

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.33K   //    18 Dec 2018, 12:56 IST

Will the McMahon family follow up on the promises they made on Monday Night Raw?
Will the McMahon family follow up on the promises they made on Monday Night Raw?


Vince McMahon did what he has done countless times throughout his career on Monday Night and that's power walk down the ramp, climb into the ring and address his fanbase. While some thought his appearance was to announce a new draft or effectively end the brand split, he instead offered promises of change and going back to what the fans wanted.

McMahon was then joined by Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Shane McMahon, who all offered similar sentiments to The WWE Universe, which comes after months of less than stellar programming. With that being said, what exactly do they mean by all that?

While an official answer was never given and probably won't be made clear immediately, here are ten things The McMahon's need to change in WWE. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE needs to change in order to make things better.

#10 Bring back the hardcore title

Should The WWE bring back The Hardcore title?
Should The WWE bring back The Hardcore title?

its no secret that the mid-card on both Raw and Smackdown Live could use some sprucing up and what better way to do that than reintroducing the the hardcore title and the 24/7 role. Think about it! Not only will it give the mid-card stars something to fight for, it will also create a chaotic nature on both Smackdown Live and Raw.

Beyond that, it could be a great way to better establish stars like Elias, Finn Balor or even Baron Corbin and give them an actual storyline going forward. If nothing else, the belt being reintroduced will achieve all that and more. It will also be the piece of nostalgia that fans need to get interested in the product again!

1 / 10 NEXT
