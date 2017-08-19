10 craziest falls in WWE history

19 Aug 2017

Bloody hell

One of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling is the death-defying stunts that the wrestlers are able to perform much to the delight of the adoring audiences all over the world. Ever since Mankind crashed off the top of the Hell in a Cell way back in 1996, heights have been a sure-fire way of getting the fans into what's going on.

Sure, there's a certain kind of beauty in technical mat wrestling and the ferocious power moves of larger WWE superstars, but nothing quite invokes the same sense of awe as a mad leap from nose bleed inducing heights.

That is why sports entertainers — as Vince McMahon stubbornly calls them — who are willing to put their bodies on the line in the name of their craft are valued so highly in the business. And, today we are here to celebrate those men who shocked the WWE Universe.

So, without any further ado, here are the 10 craziest falls in WWE history:

#10 Shane McMahon leaps from the top of the stage

This is Shane McMahon's first entry on this list, but it sure as hell isn't his last. Vince McMahon's only son was involved in a feud against Kane in 2003 when he decided to take things to the next level at WWE Unforgiven 2003.

This is probably his least impressive crazy leap in the WWE which should tell you all you need to know about the guy. Take a look at the video above to see how things turned out for Shane.