10 current WWE Superstars and what happened on their WWE debut (Part 1)

One current Champion debuted in WWE at the age of 16!

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 23:27 IST

Shane McMahon, Triple H, and Kane changed a lot!

With so many WWE Superstars making their main-roster debuts since WrestleMania 34, it got us thinking about how some of the established members of the current roster performed on their first appearance inside a WWE ring.

Triple H, for example, has racked up 14 world title reigns during his legendary career, but do you know who he debuted against? And do you remember Shane McMahon’s very first match back in 1998? How about Matt Hardy?

In this article, the first in a three-part series, we select 10 current WWE Superstars who debuted between 1990 and 1999 and check out how they fared when they were thrown into the WWE spotlight for the first time.

#10 Goldust (1990)

Goldust was initially introduced as Dusty Rhodes' son

Five years before he became the Goldust character, Dustin Rhodes’ first televised match for WWE came at Madison Square Garden in September 1990, when he defeated Paul Diamond in seven minutes with an elbow drop.

The match aired a month later during an episode of Prime Time Wrestling, while Dustin went on to compete in several matches for WWE towards the end of 1990, culminating in him teaming with his father, Dusty Rhodes, against Ted DiBiase and Virgil at the 1991 Royal Rumble.