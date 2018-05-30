10 current WWE Superstars and what happened on their WWE debut (Part 3)

Braun Strowman and Nikki Bella had memorable debuts!

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 16:24 IST 9.49K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Nikki Bella both made big impacts on their debut

With so many WWE Superstars making their main-roster debuts since WrestleMania 34, it got us thinking about how some of the established members of the current roster performed on their first appearance inside a WWE ring.

Braun Strowman, for example, has become one of the company’s top Superstars in a short space of time, but do you remember his first opponent? And do you know who Jinder Mahal faced in his very first WWE match?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In this article, the third in a three-part series, we select 10 current WWE Superstars who debuted between 2005 and 2015 and check out how they fared when they were thrown into the WWE spotlight for the first time.

#10 Zack Ryder (2005)

Zack Ryder won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32

Zack Ryder has appeared sporadically on WWE television for the last 11 years but his association with the company actually goes back to 2005, when he competed as Brett Matthews in a squash match against Matt Morgan.

Morgan, making his first in-ring appearance in over a year, was paranoid that Ryder was laughing at his speech impediment and took his frustration out on the rookie with a series of power moves.

Ryder barely got any offence in and was defeated after just 78 seconds when Morgan drove him into the mat for the 1-2-3 after a twisted vertical suplex.