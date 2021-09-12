10 Current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly close friends 

The wrestling business can be a lonely one if you're in it alone, which is why friendships often form in WWE. During their time on the road, many WWE Superstars have become close friends and even travel buddies, despite being on opposite sides of the ring.

Heels and faces are able to freely interact once the cameras are turned off, and several stars who have been part of on-screen feuds have been able to become friends in real life.

The following list looks at 10 current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly good friends outside of the ring.

#10/9. Current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and NXT star Ember Moon

Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon are currently on completely different brands, but the two women are still able to find the time to spend together when they are off the clock.

Moon is part of the NXT brand that is set to be revamped in a few days, whilst Alexa Bliss is looking to challenge Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules in a few weeks.

Both women came through the ranks in NXT at one point, and judging by their Instagram updates, this could have been where the two women first bonded.

Moon was on the main roster for a number of months before suffering an injury and then made her return on the NXT brand instead. The WWE Draft is reportedly set to take place in less than a month and could see Moon moved back to the main roster.

Given their close relationship outside of the ring, it would be interesting to see the War Goddess step into the ring with Bliss in her current form. The two women could definitely have an intense, supernatural feud on the main roster if given the opportunity.

