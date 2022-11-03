6 current WWE Superstars who hold some surprisingly impressive stats

Some WWE Superstars are adored for their gimmicks while others are revered for their impeccable technical prowess. A great number will go down in history for having a mean wardrobe game, but many will be respected for their impressive statistics.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bayley, and Becky Lynch are five names that would normally get added to anyone's list in regards to holding impressive records in WWE. That's why it might come as a shock that none of those names are included on this list.

The reason being? Well, their stats wouldn't come as a surprise to you, silly. With that being said, let's delve into six current WWE Superstars who hold surprisingly impressive stats!

#5. Sasha Banks, the youngest WWE Raw Women's Champion in company history

While all of Sasha's Raw Women's Championship reigns may have been short-lived, The Boss can at least stake her claim as the youngest WWE Superstar to ever win the Raw Women's title at 24 years of age.

Before her 167-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks was embroiled in a 2016 PWI feud of the year with Charlotte Flair. The two superstars traded the Raw Women's title back and forth from July to the cold, bitter end of December.

Though the two were intertwined well before the summer kicked off, July 25th marked the first time Sasha could officially call herself a champion on the main roster. On that night, The Boss kicked The Queen off her royal pedestal and reigned as champion for 26 days.

October 3rd marked the second time Banks captured the gold; but by then, the belt's name was changed from the WWE Women's title to what we have now come to know as the Raw Women's Championship.

#4. Charlotte Flair holds the shortest reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion

It's no secret that Sasha's had her fair share of short title stints, but as history has shown, Charlotte Flair isn't exempt from this sort of thing either.

In fact, here's some food for thought: despite the fact that Banks has never successfully defended the red brand's title, she still managed to hold onto the thing for more than one day each of the five times she's won it.

Alas, the same can't be said for our Queen. It all went down on July 19, 2021.

Flair regained the strap a day prior at that year's Money in the Bank event against Rhea Ripley. The next night on Raw, Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Raw Women's Champion.

#3. The New Day, the team with the most reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (with or without Big E)

Charlotte Flair may have the shortest run as Raw Women's Champion, but The Queen also holds the accolade for most stints with the strap at six. This number is synonymous with a certain trio’s record-setting six reigns as the blue brand’s tag champions.

Kofi Kingston, Big E, and your boy Xavier Woods once held the record for most reigns as WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This record would eventually be broken by The New Day itself in the form of Kofi and Xavier.

Woods and Kingston knocked off Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on the October 9, 2020 edition of SmackDown and subsequently broke their own record. Sadly, this feat was achieved on the same night Sir Kofi and King X were drafted to Raw, which means Big E wasn't technically recognized as a champion during the 7th reign.

Well, screw it! The title of this article may read six, but for a lot of fans, E is just as much a seven-time Tag Team Champion as his partners are.

#2. Kevin Owens, the youngest WWE Universal Champion in company history

Kevin Owens hasn't broken records for multiple title reigns just yet, but he is currently the youngest WWE Superstar to ever capture the Universal title. You remember, right?

It was August 29, 2016. Owens was featured in a four-way championship match. Triple H showed up and planted Roman Reigns with a Pedigree on the outside. The Big Dog would then get thrown inside the ring for the pin via Seth Rollins.

With Big Cass eliminated earlier and Reigns taken out due to interference from The Game, the stage was set for Rollins and KO to duke it out! Given their history, one would assume that Seth was moments away from a title win with Triple H in the mix.

This didn't happen, as Hunter struck with another Pedigree – this time on Rollins. Owens quickly dove for the cover whilst looking on in complete disbelief as the ref counted one, two, three.

Ding, ding, ding! The bell rings, the crowd pops, and the indie star-turned WWE fan favorite is crowned the new WWE Universal Champion at 32.

#1. Brock Lesnar, the man with the most reigns as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has had a stranglehold on the Universal title since the latter part of 2020, and while it's true that he's held the championship longer than anyone else, he hasn't held it as many times as Brock Lesnar has.

While The Tribal Chief has held the title twice, The Beast beats Reigns by one with his staggering three title stints.

The first came at WrestleMania 33, where Lesnar avenged his embarrassing Survivor Series defeat against Goldberg the previous year. The second came at Crown Jewel in 2018, where he defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant title.

His most recent was, of course, at Money in the Bank 2019, where Boom Box Brock Lesnar successfully cashed in his MitB briefcase on Seth Rollins for a third Universal title run.

