10 Current WWE Superstars who have been missing for more than 30 days - and the reasons why

WrestleMania season has finally come to a close. Now, the WWE roster will be looking forward to the lengthy build-up to this year's SummerSlam. The Road to WrestleMania, as well as the events that followed, has seen the returns of several high-profile WWE Superstars who were once sidelined through injury or other personal reasons.

Whilst The Viking Raiders and Charlotte became the latest WWE Superstars to make their return to the company as part of the RAW After WrestleMania, it should be noted that there are several other stars who are still sidelined.

The following list looks at just 10 current WWE stars on both SmackDown and RAW who have been missing from programming for at least 30 days and the currently reported reasons why.

#10. Aleister Black - Last seen October 2020

Aleister Black was last seen on WWE TV back in October 2020 when he was drafted over to SmackDown as part of the annual WWE Draft. The Dark Destroyer was initially part of a feud with Kevin Owens which seemingly wrapped up as part of the WWE Draft. The star hasn't been seen since.

The former NXT Champion was one of the men who was pushed on Monday Night RAW when Paul Heyman was the Executive Director. He has since moved over to SmackDown and there are several wrestlers who have fallen out of favor.

The most recent reports regarding Black are that he is back at the WWE Performance Center and whilst creative don't have anything for him at present, it shouldn't be long before he makes his return.

#9. Nikki Cross - Last seen on WWE RAW February 2021

I got my bachelors. I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor.

Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to.



But I want what I want.



I want to wrestle.

I want to entertain.

It’s what I was born to do. — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2021

Nikki Cross is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, but since her split from Alexa Bliss, there hasn't been much for the former Sanity member to do on Monday Night RAW.

The last time Cross was seen, she wrestled Alexa Bliss on an episode of RAW, just after releasing a video where she vented her frustrations regarding her current booking. Cross updated her Twitter earlier this month and revealed that during her time away from WWE, she has been studying for her Masters but still wants to wrestle.

Rumors suggest the star could be pulled back into a storyline with Bliss given the recent developments in her storyline with The Fiend. As of writing, Cross seems to be another victim of the lack of opportunities on WWE's main roster at present.

