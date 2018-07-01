10 dream matches for Io Shirai in WWE

caesaraugustus4 FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 01 Jul 2018, 22:22 IST

The "Genius of the Sky" is going to make for part of many great match combinations!

When WWE announced Io Shirai as the newest member of its roster, fans who were familiar with her work immediately salivated about the dream matches that are now possible. One of the elite talents in the world regardless of gender, a number of exciting matches await Io Shirai which can take WWE's self-professed women's revolution to a whole new level.

In NXT, we'll get the benefit of seeing her on big TakeOver stages with a lot of freedom and raucous crowds eating up every stunt she can pull off. On the main roster, with all the glitz and glamor that comes with it (if it tries, that is), there are a number of great workers for Io to cross paths with.

Who should we be most excited to see Io share a ring with? The following names immediately come to mind...

#1 Kairi Sane

And there's your probable NXT women's title match for WrestleMania weekend!

This one isn't exactly a dream match since it's been a reality many times when they were both in World Wonder Ring Stardom. However, there's no question that seeing it in NXT will be a treat. It's a feud that should carry the NXT women's division into its next chapter.

While they have their share of strikes and submissions, both Kairi Sane and Io Shirai are most notable for their high-flying arsenals. The clash between them always makes for a spectacle of a contest. That spectacle would only carry over even better on the bigger TakeOver stages.

Additionally, Kairi Sane's natural babyface demeanor would contrast well with Io Shirai's noted mean streak. The two have amazing chemistry together, and the TakeOver format would broadcast it to the world full-stop.

Ultimately, there would be no better NXT swan song for Kairi Sane than a TakeOver match opposite Io Shirai. It would be the natural choice for NXT to put on the night before WrestleMania 35 next April.