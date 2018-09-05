10 Early Match Predictions for ALL IN 2

The first ever All In show was a huge success

The inaugural edition of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' ALL IN event was definitely a major hit in the Pro Wrestling industry and the event's entire success was celebrated not only among the members of The Bullet Club but among the entire Pro Wrestling industry as a whole.

Now, following the success of the first ever All In event, it is somewhat safe to assume that Cody and The Bucks (and the rest of The Bullet Club) will now look forward to the second edition of the event, given the fact that Cody has also teased All In 2.

With that being said, the entire Pro Wrestling world now awaits the second edition of All In and it'll only be fair to make 10 early match predictions for All In 2.

#10. Over Budget Battle Royal

The Over Budget Battle Royal was truly amazing

All In's first ever Over Budget Battle Royal was an instant hit and was arguably one of the best produced Battle Royals' of all time. Almost every superstar who participated in the Battle Royal had their fair share of the limelight, starting from the upstart Marko Stunt to the veteran Bully Ray, as all 19 men and women portrayed their characters beautifully.

Therefore, it'll only be fair to include this Over Budget Battle Royal next year as well, as it serves pretty well as a pre-show starter. Several stars who are unlikely to make it to the match-card will get their chance to shine on a big stage thanks to this innovative Battle Royal.

