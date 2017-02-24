10 early WrestleMania 33 predictions

It's never too early to talk about WrestleMania.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 11:06 IST

Mania 33 is almost upon us

WrestleMania 33 is right around the corner and as such, things are starting to pick up in the WWE. Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT are all knocking it out of the park right now and it's the first time that's happened on all fronts for quite a few years. The brand split has proven itself to be one of the best moves the company has made in a long time, and as such there's a great deal of excitement heading into the showcase of the immortals.

With that being said, there's still a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to the big matches on the card. After a long period of skepticism heading into the biggest show of the year, people are genuinely curious as to what's going to happen in the next few weeks when it comes to setting up main event matches. In short - it's fantastic being a wrestling fan right now.

But we here at Sportskeeda do feel as if we can pinpoint a few things that are likely to happen, even though we'll probably look back on this in a few months time and cringe beyond belief. But hey, that's the fun of fantasy booking right? Exactly. From speculated bouts to championship winners, we've got a whole bunch of ideas heading into Orlando.

So without further ado, here are 10 of our early WrestleMania 33 predictions.

Reigns turns heel

Reigns vs Taker is going to be explosive

Yes, we know - this one makes us sound like a broken record. But when you really think about it, the seeds have already been planted for Roman to finally turn over to the dark side. After all, you can't come in at number 30 in the Royal Rumble and eliminate The Undertaker if there isn't a bigger picture. Even WWE aren't that stupid despite what many people will choose to believe.

It seems all but certain that The Big Dog will indeed take on The Deadman at the Citrus Bowl, with many believing that it'll be Taker's final match. Whether that's the case or not, this feels like the perfect stage and the perfect moment for Roman to give in once and for all - by cheating to beat The Undertaker. It may not have as much of an impact now that the streak is gone, but it'll still do wonders for his character development.

