10 "Emotional Storylines" For Kevin Owens When He Returns To WWE

These storylines featuring Kevin Owens are sure to strike a chord with the WWE Universe

Kevin Owens recently 'parted ways' with the WWE; uttering the two dreaded words "I Quit" during an in-ring segment on the live television broadcast of Monday Night RAW. Regardless, it's no secret that KO still is very much a part of the WWE roster--what with him recently having signed a new long-term deal with the company.

That's right. Owens isn't going anywhere, and is indeed booked to compete at several upcoming WWE events later this year. In connection with the same, what we aim to look at, is a few noteworthy angles which could transpire upon The Prizefighter's on-screen return to the WWE.

Please bear in mind that the following storylines are based on the extensive research and the latest standings pertaining to Owens as well as WWE as a whole. Irrespective of whether you happen to love the passionate Prizefighter or hate his cunning nature, it'd be folly to deny that KO is a master at the subtle art of evoking the WWE Universe's emotions...Today, we take a look at the most alluring "emotional storylines" for Kevin Owens when he returns to WWE...

#10 Kevin Owens and Stephanie McMahon

WWE authority figure Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Owens are no strangers to each other

We start off with the most logical storyline that we're most likely to witness in the following weeks. Owens is no stranger to aligning himself with "The Authority"--in fact, it was on the August 29th, 2016 episode of Monday Night RAW that Owens captured the WWE Universal Championship for the very first time, thanks to a bit of assistance from Triple H which helped KO defeat Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Big Cass.

Owens subsequently dropped the title to Goldberg, and would find himself traded from RAW to the SmackDown Live brand, where he was involved in a marquee rivalry with the blue brand's Commissioner Shane McMahon--with said feud ending when Shane & Daniel Bryan beat Owens & Sami Zayn in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34...That, in turn, resulted in KO & Zayn returning to RAW after this year's 'Mania, and with the latter presently out with injuries to both his shoulders, Owens walks alone.

Nevertheless, Owens--whose only recent success has been to curry favor with the red brand's Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, which saw him receive a shot at Braun Strowman's Money In The Bank contract at SummerSlam--could very well start serving as a regular fixture in Stephanie's entourage. Now, "The Billionaire Princess" has no shortage of henchmen on RAW--particularly with "Constable" Corbin carrying out all her orders as the acting GM of RAW--however, an emotional Owens shedding a few crocodile tears and aligning himself with her, thereby rejoining The Authority is the likeliest storyline that we could see come to fruition as early as the next couple of weeks...

