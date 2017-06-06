10 female stars who have pinned top male stars

Today, we take a look at ten female stars who have pinned top male stars in their respective organisations.

Chyna and Jericho became co-Intercontinental Champions, after they pinned each other at the same time

For over half a century, professional wrestling was considered to be a man’s sport. While there were a handful of female wrestlers - including the likes of Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young, the business was indeed dominated by men.

With the illusion surrounding the industry - a cloak of misconception if you will, where people believed that the business was a legitimate competition between strongmen, not many thought that women deserved a spot among the grizzly and daunting wrestlers.

However, over the past two decades, those misapprehensions have been curtailed. The women in WWE have shown the world that they are just as good as their male counterparts. In fact, there was a time when women stole the show; not too long ago, Lita and Trish Stratus had the honour of closing RAW.

It is safe to say that the women have come a long way from where they were 50 years ago. During this time, the female Superstars have competed against top male stars. Furthermore, there have been instances when the women defeated the top male talent in the company.

#10 Molly Holly

There are certain performers that aren’t meant to be in the wrestling business, not because they aren’t talented, but because they are ‘too nice’ to step on toes and ruffle a few feathers. Molly Holly’s name falls in that category.

During her recent Hall of Fame induction speech, Beth Phoenix talked about how Molly Holly paid for her training and helped her when she couldn’t turn to anyone else. Molly wasn’t just a good person; she was also a phenomenal wrestler.

Molly won the WWE Women’s Championship twice, and also got her hands on the WWE Hardcore Championship. Molly took on all and at one point, was involved in a feud with one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, Lance Storm.

Not only did Molly pin Storm, but she also pinned former cruiserweight champion, and her on-screen cousin, Crash Holly!