10 forgotten WWE Royal Rumble match entrants

Damien Demento (L) co-main evented the first-ever episode of RAW

With the 2020 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us, we decided to roll back the calendar and take a look at some obscure Royal Rumble match entrants from years gone by. This list features a legendary luchador, a man billed to be from outer space as well as the man who co-main evented the first-ever episode of WWE RAW.

#10 Mil Mascaras

Mil Mascaras

We start off our list with the legendary Mexican grappler Mil Mascaras. The year 1997 saw WWE enter into a talent sharing partnership with AAA and one of the only things to come out of this was a few AAA stars appearing in the 1997 Royal Rumble. The AAA stars who came over were Mascaras, Cibernetico, Latin Lover, and Pierroth.

Mascaras had a decent showing in the Rumble and ended up eliminating Cibernetico with the help of Pierroth. Mascaras' elimination was one of the stranger spots in the match, with the man climbing to the top rope and leaping out to ringside to take out his opponent. Mascaras ended up eliminating himself.

#9 Mantaur

Mantaur

Does anyone remember Mantaur? If your answer is no, we aren't surprised. Mantaur made his debut in 1995, during the New Generation Era. Debuting on the January 7th episode of Superstars of Wrestling he soon got Jim Cornette as his manager. However, his first run in the company barely lasted 6 months and his last WWE appearance came at In Your House 2 in July where he was on of the Lumberjacks during the Sycho Sid and Diesel match.

During this run in the company, Mantaur got the chance to be one of the entrants in the 1995 Royal Rumble match. He entered at #20 and lasted almost 10 minutes before Lex Luger eliminated him from the match.

