10 Former WCW/WWE/Impact Wrestlers who passed away in 2021

Another year has come to a close and with it, the wrestling business is welcoming in a new year without several of its most recognizable former WWE and WCW Superstars.

Every year the alumni pool gets smaller and the WWE Universe is hit by the news that another group of legends have passed away. These wrestlers may be gone, but the path they've paved and the legacy they've left behind will live forever.

The wrestling world said farewell to some of its biggest legends in 2021 and here are just 10 of those names:

#10. WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza - 1935-2021

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.

WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza sadly passed away on December 8th at the age of 86 and is now resting with his former Tag Team partner Blackjack Mulligan, who passed away in 2016.

The Blackjacks were well-known throughout the wrestling business for a number of years under the guidance of their manager Bobby Heenan.

Lanza retired from in-ring action in 1985 and went on to work behind the scenes for WWE and Vince McMahon. His accomplishments inside and outside the ring later led to him and Blackjack Mulligan being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

#9. Former WWE Superstar Butch Reed - 1954-2021

Former WWE Superstar Butch Reed passed away back in February 2021, with many reports claiming this was as a result of two heart attacks the star suffered a few weeks earlier. It was also noted that the star tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks prior to his passing.

Reed is perhaps best known for his time in WWE as "The Natural" Butch Reed, where he worked alongside his manager Slick. Competing at some of the company's biggest events and even lifting the Intercontinental Championship before being stripped of the belt when he no-showed at an event.

The former star's final WWE match came back in 1988 when he faced Macho Man Randy Savage in WrestleMania IV’s WWF Championship tournament.

