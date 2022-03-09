10 former WWE World Champions currently on the roster who haven't competed in the main event of WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner, and the card is starting to take shape, with a number of matches already announced. The most stupendous two-night spectacle in history is set to take place on April 2 & 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Superstars work all year round to book their place on the Show of Shows and to be placed in a prominent position on the card. The coveted main event spot is the one that is sought after the most. Many Hall of Famers, legends and former champions have competed in it, closing out the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, there are some legendary performers and former WWE World Champions who have not had the opportunity to compete in the last match of the card. That being said, let's take a look at five former WWE World Champions who have never been in the main event of WrestleMania.

#10 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is currently competing on both RAW and NXT 2.0

Now making headlines after becoming the new NXT Champion, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has never had the opportunity to main event WrestleMania.

He's regularly appeared in show-stealing multi-man matches on The Show of Shows, but has never managed to force his way any further up the card throughout his WWE career.

#9 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is a one-time WWE Champion

At the Backlash premium live event in 2017, Jinder Mahal shocked the world by becoming WWE Champion. The Maharaja defeated Randy Orton to win the company's biggest prize for the first time in his career.

For Mahal, despite the monster push five years ago, his chances are now few and far between. The chance of seeing him be catapulted to the main event WrestleMania spot seems unlikely.

#8 Big E

Big E won the WWE Championship for the first time in 2021

Big E is now a one-time WWE Champion, after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase last year to win the title on RAW.

Sadly, The New Day member did not manage to hold onto the championship long enough to claim a huge main event WrestleMania match. However, there's every chance it could still happen in the future.

#7 Sheamus

Sheamus competed at his first WrestleMania event in 2010

Three-time WWE Champion Sheamus is one of WWE's fiercest brawlers inside the ring and is willing to face anyone who would dare step up and challenge him.

Despite his hard-hitting style and illustrious career, he has never managed to Brogue Kick his way to the main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#6 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion

One-time Universal Champion Kevin Owens has his eyes set firmly on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for this year's Mania event. An invitation has been sent, and The Texas Rattlesnake has accepted it.

The segment is unlikely to be the main event, which would continue KO's run without main eventing The Showcase of The Immortals.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston claimed a huge WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35, which resulted in the New Day member capturing the title for the first time against Daniel Bryan.

Many have suggested, because of the storyline involved, that it could have easily main-evented The Show of Shows. However, it didn't, and Kofi's wait to register his name in the last match on the card continues.

#4 Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor is the first-ever Universal Champion Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor became the inaugural Universal Champion at the SummerSlam event in 2016, but sadly had to relinquish the title due to injury immediately afterwards.

The Irishman has not held another world title since, and competing in the Mania main event match has yet to come to fruition during his WWE career.

#3 Goldberg

Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has fought in a number of high-profile battles throughout his career. However, none of those have been contested in the Mania main event.

The two-time Universal Champion's career is winding down and only wrestles a couple of times a year. It is now unlikely that The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment's main event will feature his name in the future.

#2 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio will team up with his son Dominik at WrestleMania 38

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. He came close to main eventing at The Grandest Stage of Them All when he defeated Kurt Angle and Randy Orton to become the World Heavyweight Champion in 2006.

The Master of the 619 will need another push in the main event scene to have one last chance at closing the The Granddaddy of Them All.

#1 Bobby Lashley

Joseph Conlin @conlin_joseph Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley is your WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. Should be a great match but IMO it should not main event WrestleMania!! #WWERaw Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley is your WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. Should be a great match but IMO it should not main event WrestleMania!! #WWERaw https://t.co/brekZMoS9u

The All Mighty looks like a champion, carries himself like a champion, and will no doubt once again reign world champion in the future.

Bobby Lashley hasn't jostled in the main event of 'Mania before, but there's a strong chance that he may do so in the coming years.

Which former world champion would you like to see in the main event at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

