10 things WWE should stop doing

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 758 // 12 Oct 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's time for a change

World Wrestling Entertainment has been a global phenomenon for decades now. A lot has changed over the years in terms of the shows, storytelling, and business. Their ability to make changes to adjust themselves to the taste of the people along with their art of keeping the core of wrestling intact has made them a huge success.

However, over the last few years, a couple of mistakes have crept into the way WWE is calling their shots. In this segment, we take a closer look at those mistakes with an in-depth rationale.

Here are the top 10 things WWE shouldn’t do in the coming future.

#1 PPV centered around special matches

In the early part of 2000, the Royal Rumble was the only PPV that used to come with its marquee match. However, a lot of PPVs have come up in the later years which speaks out loud about the match they are going to feature.

Elimination Chamber, TLC, Money in the Bank and Hell in a Cell, are just to name a few. A name such as Extreme Rules is still acceptable as it abstracts out the various matches it is going to feature.

The drawback of doing this is that the audience already knows how the top Superstars are going to behave in the next couple of weeks, which takes out the element of unpredictability.

Having a special stipulation for a match just because it has to be that way takes the level fathoms down in comparison to the Superstars building their stories such that the match becomes the call of the hour.

The rivalry of Shawn Michaels and Triple H from 2002 to 2004 is a classic example. They fought in an Unsanctioned match, Elimination Chamber match, Three Stages of Hell, Last Man Standing match and a Hell in a Cell match. All these matches were a perfect fit as the rivalry found its new levels through each of these.

1 / 10 NEXT