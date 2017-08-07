10 greatest African American wrestlers of all-time

These 10 men changed the game for people of colour.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 18:10 IST

Does The Rock make this list?

The world of professional wrestling is quite a diverse one. We have professional wrestlers from all over the world who are able to make an impact on the business. Mexican wrestlers have been making waves for decades now through Luchador style while Japan is host to some of the most gifted wrestlers in history.

Even smaller nations such as the United Kingdom and other European nations are now on the map and we have an Indo-Canadian as the WWE Champion. It's a diverse world, indeed. And, that diversity includes African American wrestlers as well. There might not be an overwhelming number of them in the professional wrestling industry, but a number of them have been immensely successful during their time in sports entertainment, as Vincent Kennedy McMahon likes to call it.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 10 greatest African American wrestlers of all-time:

#10 The New Day

The longest-reigning tag team champions of all-time

If this list was compiled a decade from now, The New Day would probably be much higher up, but for now, they come in at number 10. The trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E might not have clicked when they first made their debut, but that has changed drastically over the past few years.

They recently broke the record for Longest Reigning Tag Team Champions of all-time during their stint on Monday Night Raw and are the current Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions after the Superstar Shakeup.

No matter which way you look at it, The New Day are fully deserving of a place on this list.