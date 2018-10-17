10 Greatest Rivalries in The History of WWE SmackDown

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 17 Oct 2018, 14:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some of WWE's most personal rivalries

In honor of the 1000 episode of WWE SmackDown, I think it is time we take a look at the greatest rivalries in the history of the blue brand.

Quite often, SmackDown has shown it's critical dominance over RAW with the quality of their matches and feuds. While at one time you tuned into Monday Night RAW, you would have seen Triple H simulate a sexual encounter with a dummy, that same week you could have turned on SmackDown and seen the like of Kurt Angle, Edge, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, among more, have some of the best matches and angles of the entire year.

Unlike RAW, SmackDown has always been consistent with highly entertaining storylines over it's near 20 years on television, and these are what I feel are the top 10 best of them.

#10 Booker T vs. Chris Benoit

From WCW to WWE

Booker T and Chris Benoit always worked well together and had an incredible series of matches in WCW, that would eventually lead to a Best of 7 Series between them in 1998.

That series between them was so good and the matches they were having on SmackDown in 2005 were so good that WWE decided to revive the best of 7 series concept for them to have on SmackDown, to crown the rightful WWE United States Champion. As Booker T had turned heel as the feud started, he was able to carry the promos between to an entertaining and often comical degree.

The matches themselves between them, were every bit as good, if not better than series from WCW. Booker took an early 3–0 lead in the feud, starting at Survivor Series while picking up two more victories over the next few weeks on Smackdown. Benoit finally came out on top in a must-win situation in the best match of their series, at Armageddon. Unfortunately was cut short when Booker suffered an injury at a live event, keeping him out of action for over a month.

The series itself wouldn't end however, with SmackDown General manager Teddy Long allowing Booker to choose a substitute to replace him, which would be Randy Orton. Benoit beat Orton in 2 consecutive matches but lost the final, thanks to Booker T. Benoit and Booker T continued to feud into 2006, with Benoit defeating Booker T for the U.S Championship in a great match at No Way Out.

1 / 10 NEXT