10 Greatest Matches in The History of WWE SmackDown

In honor of the 1000 episode of WWE SmackDown, I think it is time we take a look at the greatest matches in the history of the blue brand.

Despite SmackDown never really doing as well in the ratings as RAW, one big thing that has always separated the two is SmackDown has always put more emphasis on the actual wrestling. While RAW does deliver on good matches and has given some of the best ever, SmackDown has easily provided far greater encounters.

With so many to have considered, here are what I think are the top 10 greatest WWE SmackDown matches of all time.

#10 The Rock vs. Triple H - August 26, 1999

A big main event for the series premiere

Taking place on the official series premiere of SmackDown, The Rock challenged new main event player, Triple H for his newly won WWE Championship, in a match that would also be guest refereed by The Game's best friend, Shawn Michaels.

The two had a very enjoyable and thrilling match that would set the standard of what many would expect to see from SmackDown on a weekly basis. The two went back and forth all match long, and after overcoming interference from Shane McMahon, just when it seemed like The Rock was going to take it home, Shawn Michaels superkicked The Rock's jaw as he was attempting a People's Elbow.

This result may not seem so shocking due to the friendship between Triple H and Shawn Michaels, but HBK had previously shown no favoritism, had teased animosity between he and Triple H, and had even ejected Chyna from ringside. Triple H took advantage of the kick by nailing Rocky with a Pedigree to retain his title.

There were many at the time who thought The Rock would become WWE Champion again here as Steve Austin didn't see Triple H as WWE Champion at the time and had previously refused to do the honors for him at SummerSlam 1999, leading to speculation that The Game wouldn't have a very long title reign. Obviously, everyone's feelings on Triple H as a top guy changed pretty quickly.

