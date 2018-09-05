10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.55K // 05 Sep 2018, 07:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon receive a Stone Cold Stunner.

WWE's Monday Night Raw is the longest running weekly television show in history. Raw first aired on January 11, 1993, and has since been considered as the flagship program of the WWE. Over the years, Raw has provided the fans with some great memories. Many moments have been created on Raw that will forever remain etched in the hearts of wrestling fans.

Here are 10 of the greatest moments in Raw history.

#10 Seth Rollins breaks up The Shield (June 2, 2014)

The Architect destroyed his own creation.

The Shield is one of the greatest wrestling factions of this century. When this incident occurred, they were at the peak of their popularity after coming out on top of Evolution in a long-running feud.

So it was truly a shocking moment when Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to join the Authority. While The Shield were in their prime, it had always been teased that Dean Ambrose would be the one to break up the group, so a Seth Rollins heel turn came out of the blue.

The historical importance of this moment has been somewhat reduced as we have seen multiple reunions of The Shield over the years. But that does not change that fact that it will forever remain an iconic moment in Raw history.

#9 Vince McMahon's first Stunner (September 27, 1997)

Vince received his first ever Stone Cold Stunner on this night.

The Stone Cold vs Vince McMahon rivalry was the highlight of the Attitude Era. It managed to engage the wrestling fans like never before. It was on this night in 1997 that the seeds of this future feud would be sown.

Vince McMahon was still a commentator at that point of time. When he saw that an out of control Austin was about to be arrested by the NYPD, he jumped into the ring to confront The Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin was angry that he was not being allowed to compete on the card due to health reasons and he decided to give the owner of the company a Stone Cold Stunner just to prove a point. This was the beginning of the most profitable period in wrestling history. Poetically, the event was held in Madison Square Garden.

1 / 9 NEXT