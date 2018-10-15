10 Greatest Superstars in The History of WWE SmackDown

Some of WWE's greatest stars!

With the 1000 episode of WWE SmackDown coming up, I think it is time we take a look at the greatest superstars in history of the blue brand who have made it such a special show to watch over the near 20 years it has on television.

Smackdown has provided us with some of the greatest matches and segments in the history of WWE, but we wouldn't have had them if it hadn't been for these ten superstars.

Honorable Mentions: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero, Daniel Bryan, Big Show, Chris Jericho, JBL, The New Day, The Usos, John Cena, Randy Orton, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Christian, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Michelle McCool & Layla, Torrie Wilson, Kane, Mr. Kennedy, MVP, Tajiri, Chavo Guerrero and Charlie Hass & Shelton Benjamin.

#10 Batista

Found his new home

After making his initial debut in May 2002 on SmackDown as Reverend D-Von's enforcer, Deacon Batista, the future Animal soon jumped to RAW when his angle was finished and joined Evolution. Following his main event push and World Championship win in 2005, he was drafted over to SmackDown.

At first, Batista hated being drafted and wished to have stayed o RAW, but overtime he grew to love Smackdown. Batista remained the Heavyweight Champion for the remainder of the year, having entertaining matches with JBL and the late Eddie Guerrero, before taking time off due to injury. He returned in the Summer of 2006, still as popular as ever and won back his World title.

Batista would then have one of the best feuds in SmackDown history with The Undertaker in 2007, over the World Championship. After some more decent feuds and matches, Batista was drafted back to RAW in 2008. He returned briefly to SmackDown in 2009 for a solid feud with Rey Mysterio and re-opening his feud with The Undertaker for a short while, before returning to RAW a few months later.

