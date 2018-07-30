10 Greatest Wrestlers to Never Win the WWE Championship

The pinnacle of sports entertainment.

The WWE Championship is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Every wrestler that has ever entered the world of professional wrestling hopes to one day be the WWE Champion. The lineage of the championship is immense and is one of the oldest belts in professional wrestling. Past holders include the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, etc.

Considering the names that have held this belt, the WWE Championship is arguably one of the most prestigious belts in professional wrestling history. Even though common wrestling parlance would indicate that someone's career would be a failure if they never win this strap, there are plenty of tremendous wrestlers who cannot boast being WWE Champion. This list will look at 10 greatest wrestlers to never be WWE Champion.

#10 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase

Money money money money money!

Ted DiBiase was one of the greatest heels in the history of the WWE. He was a braggadocios millionaire in a time where WWE was followed mostly by blue collar workers that idolized the working class heroes in the ring. DiBiase spat in the face of all that and was the kind of heel that comes once in a generation. He was arguably the top heel for the WWE from the late 80's to the early 90's.

Looking at that, it is a shame that DiBiase never got his run with the WWE Championship. Even though he 'technically' won it, he has never been recognized as champion. That is a shame, as the work that DiBiase put in that era created the archetype of money based heels like JBL later, who won the WWE Championship in 2004.

