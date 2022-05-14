10 Hall of Famers who surprisingly failed to win a Championship in WWE

WWE's Hall of Fame is packed with legends and stars who have been household names for decades. Andre The Giant was the first-ever inductee into the Hall of Fame and hundreds of names have since been added over the past three decades.

While a WWE Superstar's legacy may be assessed on the number of title reigns they have had, there was a time when legends could be made inside the squared circle and the business wasn't dictated by Championships. Some of the company's biggest names endured lengthy spells without capturing a title and still find themselves in the Hall of Fame.

The following list looks at just 10 WWE Hall of Famers who wrestled at least one match for the company but failed to capture a title.

#10. Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson came to WWE after a brief stint in WCW, becoming one of the company's most popular female stars. The Playboy Covergirl stepped into the ring with some of the biggest legends in the business at that time.

Whilst the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita were able to capture the gold multiple times, Torrie Wilson left the company in 2008 after almost seven years and failed to capture a title. The former star has since returned several times and could have ended her drought by becoming 24/7 Champion on numerous occasions, but this wasn't meant to be.

#9. Jake The Snake Roberts

WWE legend Jake Roberts never won a Championship

Jake Roberts famously retired from competition knowing that he hadn't lifted a Championship in WWE. The Hall of Famer became a household name after capturing the crowd with his promo ability and destroying his opponents with his DDT.

Roberts had several spells in WWE and numerous returns since reaching legendary status but at present, the star is plying his trade in AEW. Roberts is currently aligned with Lance Archer as part of his feud with Adam Page.

#8. Junkyard Dog

Junkyard Dog was added to the Hall of Fame in 2004

Unlike many of the stars on this list, Junkyard Dog had already made a name for himself before he arrived in WWE in 1984. Four years in the company saw him test his mettle against some of the best in the business and allowed him to wrestle in the first-ever WrestleMania. After losing to Rick Rude at the inaugural SummerSlam event, the star left the company and moved on to NWA and WCW.

Dog was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2004 despite failing to capture a Championship in the four years that he was part of WWE, with his career with the company coming to an end in 1988.

#7. Queen Sharmell

Queen Sharmell was recently added to the Hall of Fame and was inducted by her husband Booker T. Whilst Booker has lifted several world championships and is a decorated former star, his wife was unable to accomplish the same feat.

Sharmell wasn't signed to the company as a wrestler since she was seen as the valet for her husband for a number of years, but this also led to her stepping in the ring. Most famously at WrestleMania 22 when she teamed with Booker T against The Boogeyman. Sharmell was one of several women who walked away from the company without a title reign to their name.

#6. Big Van Vader

Much like Queen Sharmell, Vader was only recently added to the Hall of Fame as his son and wife posthumously inducted him into the 2022 class. Vader is one of the most memorable stars of the 1990s, but interestingly only spent two years in WWE.

There were reports during that time that Vader was set to be pushed towards the world championship but backstage politics meant that this was scrapped. Vader later went on to make several sporadic returns for the company in the early 2000s before he passed away in 2018 at the age of 63.

#5. Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Hacksaw Jim Duggan won the inaugural Royal Rumble

Hacksaw Jim Duggan is famous for being the first-ever Royal Rumble winner, but even though the legend was able to outlast 19 other men in the inaugural match, he was unable to capture a title.

Duggan's win didn't hand him a WrestleMania main event or a Championship match since this wasn't an added stipulation at the time. Duggan had several runs in WWE throughout his career, which almost amassed two decades, but in that time he was unable to capture a title.

#4. Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka was once seen as one of the company's biggest legends. The father of current star Tamina brought something new and unique to the ring and his Superfly Splash went on to inspire the next generation.

Snuka has since become an unmentionable superstar, despite paving his own legacy in the company without needing to hold a single title. Snuka was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 1996 but sadly passed away in January 2017. His legacy now lives on in his daughter, who has already won several Championships whilst working for the company.

#3. Jerry Lawler

Jerry "The King" Lawler has become a commentary legend. It's well-known that at the age of 72, Lawler is still an active wrestler on the Independent Circuit. Lawler became a legend both in the ring and behind the announce table, but even though Lawler has won 168 Championships in his career, he was unable to win a single one in WWE.

Over the past few decades, Lawler has worked behind the announce table and in sporadic matches, but despite being part of the company for more than two decades, Lawler is still yet to lift a title.

#2. Harley Race

Harley Race is still a wrestling legend

Harley Race is one of the biggest legends of the wrestling business. The star is one of just six men to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, the WCW Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame following the climax of his career.

Race only spent three years in WWE, which saw him compete in the King of the Ring Tournament and at WrestleMania. Sadly none of these endeavors lead to a Championship, but Race was still added to the Hall of Fame in 2004 ahead of his passing in 2019.

#1. WWE legend Dusty Rhodes

The American Dream Dusty Rhodes has become an integral part of the storyline surrounding the return of his son Cody Rhodes. The youngest son of the WWE legend has made it his mission to win the world championship which he then wanted to hand over to his father, who was unable to capture it in his career.

Rhodes captured many Championships outside of WWE and worked for Vince McMahon's company on and off for six years between 1977 and 1983. Rhodes would later return to the company in 2005 and go on to inspire many of the current roster during their time in NXT. Rhodes was one of the best-loved WWE legends ahead of his passing back in 2015.

