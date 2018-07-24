10 Kayfabe breaking photos of Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of the top guys on RAW right now, a fan favourite and a dominant force who stampedes through whoever is put in front of him. Even on the dullest of RAW's, fans at least know that they can expect Braun Strowman to come out and entertain them through his wanton destruction of whoever stands in his path.

The 6-foot inch monster has come a long way since his debut as part of the Wyatt Family both as a character and inside the ring. Only losing a handful of matches so far in his WWE career, Braun is now Mr Money In The Bank or as he likes to call it, "Monster In The Bank". Even though he has to defend his MITB contract at SummerSlam in August, Braun will be keeping his eye on the Universal Championship.

After signing with WWE in early 2013, the former strongman finally made his WWE debut in 2015 directly on the main roster. Since then, Braun has main-evented a number of WWE PPV's, won the first ever Greatest Royal Rumble and now holds the MITB briefcase, as previously mentioned.

What's Braun like when he isn't in the ring? What was Braun like before his WWE career?

In this article, we take a look at the other side of Braun Strowman - at the man behind Braun Strowman, with some rare photos of Strowman you may or may not have seen before. From Braun in his weightlifting days to the WWE Performance Center and even to his Tinder profile photo, we have some gems in this article.

#10 Beardless Braun

WWE fans are used to seeing Braun Strowman with a beard. Earlier this year, Strowman posted a beardless photo of himself on his Instagram, taken before his WWE days.. Strowman looks much different now and almost unrecognizable, nothing like the 'Mr. Monster In The Bank' we love.

