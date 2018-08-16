Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 legendary WWE Superstars who could return to the blue brand at SmackDown 1000

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.29K   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:25 IST

SmackDown 1
SmackDown 1000 will be huge!

Well, with SmackDown is approaching its 1000th episode and Undertaker already confirmed to appear, you've got to imagine there are only more huge announcements to be made when it comes to talent and, more specifically, returning talent.

With Daniel Bryan slated to face off against The Miz, Samoa Joe to challenge AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy to Clash with Randy Orton, it looks like there'll be no shortage of action at the milestone episode - although it's not yet confirmed that any of these matches will be televised.

But let's look at what talents could shock the world and add their names to the bill.

Und
Undertaker is confirmed for the show on WWE.com

SmackDown has been on a 19 year rollercoaster, showcasing some of WWE's biggest stars and essentially going from being the new, fresh, exciting show, to being pre-recorded and living in the shadows of Raw, to then going live again and now moving to FOX in 2019 to arguably become WWE's flagship show broadcasting on a Friday night.

So, there's no doubt that - like RAW 1000 and RAW 25 - WWE will pull out all the big guns for SmackDown 1000 on October 16th.

So, what can we expect to see, and more importantly, WHO can we expect to see?

I'm counting down the huge surprise names who could return to WWE for the October special.

#10 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio may be returning to SmackDown very soon

Well, his return has been rumored for a long time ever since appearing at both the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble this year, and it seems like only a matter of time before The Master of the 619 returns to WWE.

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly a SmackDown Superstar. While Rey could easily go to Raw if he returns, the luchador's most prominent WWE highlights all link back to the blue brand.


After making his WWE debut on the blue brand in 2002, Mysterio went on to win multiple WWE Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championships on SmackDown, as well as challenging relative giants to himself such as Big Show, Batista and JBL.

Mysterio was a master of Thursday and Friday night’s, also defeating JBL in 2006 in a move that seemed to retire JBL as he would transition into a commentary role.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Rock The Undertaker
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
