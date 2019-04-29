10 Matches We'd Love to see at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Following WrestleMania, the WWE begins the build to SummerSlam, and while we've got one huge stop on the way in Money in the Bank, it's just a matter of months until WWE roll into the Biggest Party of the Summer. As such, the WWE need to put together a card full of their current full-time performers, with great, exciting matches and a card that flows, and while we're no experts in booking wrestling matches, we can write from a fans perspective, and these are 10 matches we've love to see.

Obviously there are going to be more than 10 matches on the SummerSlam card, as there are plenty of superstars that we've unfortunately left off, but the following are 10 bouts that we'd love to see WWE book for the 'Biggest party of the Summer', 2019.

#10 Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn

In the history of NXT, there have been many incredible rivalries over some of the most coveted Championships in wrestling, but perhaps the best overall was an early one between Sami Zayn and Cesaro. Both men have been on very different paths since that iconic rivalry, but now both men are back on RAW, looking to reinvigorate their careers, and a singles bout with one another would do wonders for both superstars, and their respective chances on RAW.

Zayn is one of the best heels on the roster right now, and after a few years alongside Sheamus, Cesaro is ready to begin the second singles run of his career, and it could be the one that takes him to the main event. No matter who comes out on top in this bout, if it's anywhere near the quality of their NXT matches, both men will be winners, and will no doubt be on their way to the main event scene on RAW.

