10 matches we do not want to see at WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania often throws up some dream matches for the fans, but these would be nightmares.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 15:06 IST

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled for April 8th, 2018

Almost every WrestleMania card divides opinion among wrestling fans, more than any other WWE event, Mania is an entertainment extravaganza which means a number of matches on the card aren’t there for the purist wrestling fans.

Therefore, WWE often has ‘special attraction’ matches at the biggest show of the year, such as Floyd Mayweather vs. Big Show or the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ match involving Donald Trump.

But in more recent years, the ‘attraction’ matches haven’t been what has upset the fans; it has been WWE’s misreading of what their core audience wants to see.

For example, the main event of WrestleMania 32, which saw Roman Reigns challenge Triple H for the WWE Championship, looked bad on paper and led to one of the most tedious Mania main events in recent memory.

But we have to admit that the fans have been proved wrong on some occasions, such as last year’s WrestleMania, when the fans criticised the Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar matches, yet they ended up being two of the better matches on the night.

However, with that being said, here are ten matches that we do not want to see at WrestleMania 34.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Who wants to see Reigns and Lesnar squabble at WrestleMania again?

The match that has been heavily rumoured to headline next year’s WrestleMania is a repeat of WrestleMania 31’s main event, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

It’s fair to say that this wasn’t met with much enthusiasm from the fans. Their Mania 31 bout was decent but would have been forgettable if it wasn’t Seth Rollins’ dramatic Money In The Bank cash-in, and this came at a time when the fans were not as tired of Reigns dominating the main event scene as they are now.

This rematch would be particularly disappointing this time around as Lesnar still has unfinished business with Samoa Joe and has teased an explosive match with Braun Strowman in recent weeks.

I’m sure the majority of fans would rather see one of these matches instead of another Roman vs. Brock bout.