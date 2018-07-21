Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 matches WWE could make for an all women's PPV

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.84K   //    21 Jul 2018, 18:45 IST

Women's only pay per view
What lineup might we see in the rumoured event?

When the news came that Stephanie McMahon would make a "historic" announcement on Monday night, all eyes turned toward WWE's women's division. As eye-rolling as it usually is to see Stephanie McMahon's need to hog the spotlight when making these announcements, there's no doubt that the division needs a shot in the arm. It's been in a terrible place following WrestleMania 34. The first women's Royal Rumble match was a great success, so there is reason for optimism.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The two dominant theories are that an all women's pay per view will be made or women's tag team titles will be introduced. Perhaps it could even be both. Such announcements would certainly be welcome news to the many talented women in the division who aren't doing anything at the moment.

Should an all women's pay per view be made, WWE would need to stack the card to make sure it's a success. What matches might we see? Here are a few possibilities.

#1 NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Toni Storm

Kairi Sane vs. Toni Storm
The rematch we all want, but which hasn't been at the forefront of our minds.

Kairi Sane is likely to capture "the treasure" and topple Shayna Baszler from her iron throne at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. With a highly-praised performance during her short time in the women's Royal Rumble match, it would be a no-brainer to feature the new NXT Women's Champion on an all women's pay per view. There would be no better opponent than Toni Storm.

This match would tick off so many boxes as a show-opener. First, it would get the crowd energized for the event, as the two had a barnburner of a semi-final during last year's Mae Young Classic.

It would also serve to remind viewers of that said tournament this year, the final of which we'll get to shortly.

Finally, it would be the perfect way to elevate the NXT UK brand in prominence, as Toni Storm is going to be its leading female player going forward.

1 / 10 NEXT
