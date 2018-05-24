Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    10 Men who could take the top spot away from Roman Reigns

    Roman Reigns has been the most frequent challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal title, but is that about to change?

    Christopher Scott Wagoner
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 12:33 IST
    15.77K

    <p>

    Roman Reigns burst onto the scene with a Superman punch and a signature snarl, a howling Samoan madman who, along with his Shield brothers, would smash anyone and anything in his way in the WWE.

    Then the Shield disbanded, as many knew it eventually would, and the three men went their separate ways. Roman Reigns was positioned in the enviable role as the WWE's next John Cena; A tough, no-nonsense good guy who always battled through and won, no matter what the odds.

    For whatever reason--speculations have been many -- Roman Reigns hasn't quite clicked in this role. It begs the question, if WWE does decide to put someone else in the top babyface position, who would it be?

    Here are ten men who might replace Roman Reigns as the top challenger on Raw.

    #1 Kevin Owens

    <p>

    The former ROH alum had a legion of fans behind him when he first debuted in WWE. He has recently been placed in a comedy act with real-life friend Sammi Zayne, but Owens is a singles wrestler first and foremost, and that is where he shines.

    If you see AJ Styles's match with Brock Lesnar, you will see that certain wrestlers can bring out good performances from the Beast. Like AJ, K.O. has the wrestling chops to make a main event title match worth watching.

    WWE Raw Roman Reigns Bobby roode
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    5 men who could be WWE's next Roman Reigns
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Times the WWE Universe Rejected Roman Reigns
    RELATED STORY
    5 directions WWE could take with Roman Reigns after...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Reasons why the WWE Universe refuse to give Roman...
    RELATED STORY
    Opinion: The best way for WWE to fix the Roman Reigns...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals who he would like to feud...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a message to Jinder Mahal...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Roman Reigns discusses teaming with The Usos to...
    RELATED STORY
    5 possible next steps for Roman Reigns
    RELATED STORY
    4 Decisions That Could Have Saved Roman Reigns
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...