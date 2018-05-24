10 Men who could take the top spot away from Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the most frequent challenger for Brock Lesnar's Universal title, but is that about to change?

Roman Reigns burst onto the scene with a Superman punch and a signature snarl, a howling Samoan madman who, along with his Shield brothers, would smash anyone and anything in his way in the WWE.

Then the Shield disbanded, as many knew it eventually would, and the three men went their separate ways. Roman Reigns was positioned in the enviable role as the WWE's next John Cena; A tough, no-nonsense good guy who always battled through and won, no matter what the odds.

For whatever reason--speculations have been many -- Roman Reigns hasn't quite clicked in this role. It begs the question, if WWE does decide to put someone else in the top babyface position, who would it be?

Here are ten men who might replace Roman Reigns as the top challenger on Raw.

#1 Kevin Owens

The former ROH alum had a legion of fans behind him when he first debuted in WWE. He has recently been placed in a comedy act with real-life friend Sammi Zayne, but Owens is a singles wrestler first and foremost, and that is where he shines.

If you see AJ Styles's match with Brock Lesnar, you will see that certain wrestlers can bring out good performances from the Beast. Like AJ, K.O. has the wrestling chops to make a main event title match worth watching.