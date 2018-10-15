10 more legends we want to see on SmackDown 1000

The big show could be bigger

As of this writing, the 1000th episode of SmackDown hasn't had as much promotion and work put into it as you would think, but over the past week and a half, they have been starting to add more and more matches, and more and more superstars, both past and present.

And while the growing list of superstars is pretty good so far, boasting the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Edge, Vickie Guerrero, Teddy Long, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Rey Mysterio making his full-time return, and Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista joining up with Smackdown star Randy Orton for a one night Evolution reunion, they still could add so many more past and present names to make the night truly special.

While some of SmackDown's all-time greats like John Cena or Chris Jericho may be too busy to appear, the following wrestlers should all be able to make the trip, should they be invited by WWE. so here are ten more superstars that fans would love to see on SmackDown 1000.

#10 Matt Hardy

Brother Nero needs help

The Hardy Boyz were one of the few big WWE tag teams to survive the first brand split (although the Dudley's and APA would later reunite), but after one more tag team feud, WWE decided to focus on a Jeff Hardy solo push, despite the team still being together.

After a couple months treading water on Sunday Night Heat, Matt Hardy would turn heel on his brother and jump ship to SmackDown, and Mattitude was born.

Matt Hardy's new 'Guru-Sensei', over the top heel character was an absolute riot of entertainment and he became one of the best reasons to tune into SmackDown. He was very comical and due to how over the character was, Hardy was featured a lot throughout late 2002 and 2003. Hardy would also have good (but could have been better) run on SmackDown from 2005 - 2010, most notably in a 'frenemy' tag team and feud with MVP.

Matt Hardy is currently off WWE TV with his in-ring future currently up in the air, but a well-deserved cameo on SmackDown 1000 from 'Woken' Matt Hardy would be fun and maybe rekindle WWE's interest in something to do with him on TV.

