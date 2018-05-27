The 10 most annoying moves in WWE today

Someone needs to burn Suplex City down.

The start of a very bad trend

One or two moves can really make or break a match in WWE. A bad finisher can make an otherwise great match feel underwhelming. The use of certain other kinds of moves can prevent matches from getting off the ground in the first place, especially if they're spammed.

WWE's had its share of bad moves over the years. The list will shift from year to year, but some have been mainstays. As of May 2018, at least one or two of these moves are likely to annoy you.

#10 Bayley to Belly (Bayley)

If I had to pick the most ordinary, underwhelming finisher on the roster, Bayley's would take the cake. People kick out at two for far better suplexes, so it's really hard to believe that Bayley's is super powerful.

Since Bayley has been buried near the Earth's core, the move isn't as much of a head-scratcher as it once was, but it's still humorous that Charlotte of all people fell prey to it in the past.